Amwari first off the ramp in Nanyuki Rally

Driver Issa Amwari and Job Njiru will be first off the ramp in KCB Nanyuki Rally Saturday morning. A total of 23 cars will take part in the seventh round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) series that revs off at 9am from the Greystones Ranch.

Amwari’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 car will be flagged off first, followed by Baldev Chager and Ravi Soni in a Volkswagen Polo car. Chager has so far won two rounds in the 2021 KNRC series.

Thanks to the Rotation System introduced at the beginning of the season, Amwari will be the first off the ramp.

According to the new rule, each of the top eight finishers from the previous KNRC series has to be the first off the ramp in one of the eight rounds of the series for fair play.

The system ensures that no single driver “opens” the stages in local rallies. Not all drivers, however courageous and fast, would like to be the first off the ramp as that would mean “clearing” the route for the next cars.

So far, Carl Tundo has won the Equator Rally, while Chager has won both the Nakuru and Mombasa rallies. Other winners are Onkar Rai (Safari Rally) and Karan Patel (KCB Voi Rally).

The Nanyuki Rally will have three competitive stages that will be repeated in the course of the competition.

The competitive distance will be 156kms out of the total of 216km. The longest competitive stage at Ole Naishu will be 41.51km while the shortest at the Greystones will be 7.86km.

Greystone Ranch will also host the Power Stage. Power Stage is a special stage that usually runs as the final stage of a rally in the Kenya National Rally Championship.

There will be two more rounds of the 2021 KNRC after the Nanyuki Rally. The next event will be staged by the Rallye Sports Club (Nairobi) on November 20 and finally Sikh Union Club (Nairobi) on December 12.