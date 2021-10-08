Amwari first off the ramp in Nanyuki Rally

Baldev Chager navigatedby Ravi Soni in his VW Polo R5

Baldev Chager navigated by Ravi Soni in his VW Polo R5 during the KCB Ramisi Rally 2021in this photo taken on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Amwari’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 car will be flagged off first, followed by Baldev Chager and Ravi Soni in a Volkswagen Polo car. Chager has so far won two rounds in the 2021 KNRC series.
  • Thanks to the Rotation System introduced at the beginning of the season, Amwari will be the first off the ramp.

Driver Issa Amwari and Job Njiru will be first off the ramp in KCB Nanyuki Rally Saturday morning. A total of 23 cars will take part in the seventh round of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) series that revs off at 9am from the Greystones Ranch.

