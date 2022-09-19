Amwari banking on Mozzart Bet support to tackle Mombasa Rally

With Mozzart Bet Kenya on board as his main sponsors, Issa Amwari is looking for a good result in next month’s Mombasa Rally.

“I’m encouraged with the support I am getting from Mozzart Bet Kenya to help me and my team compete in the KNRC events. I’m thankful and looking forward to the Mombasa Rally,” Amwari told Nation Sport.

The Mombasa Motor Club round of the 2022 Kenya Breweries Limited-sponsored Kenya National Rally Championship will take place on October 15 and 16.

Amwari, whose best result so far is fourth place in the Eldoret Rally, has a new navigator after Job Njiru retired from the competition recently.

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 driver is now co-driven by Edward Njoroge. Amwari won the 2019 Division Two Championship title in one of his major recent achievements.

The remaining events of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship calendar are: Mombasa Motor Club (October 16-16), Rally Sports Club (November 5-6) and Sikh Union Club (November 26-27).

The remaining African Rally Championship rounds are: Rwanda Rally (September 24-25), Zambia Rally (October 22-23) and Rally of South Africa (November 19-20).

Other calendar events include the National Autocross Championship: Rallye Sports Club (November 5-6), Sikh Union Club (November 26-27), Mombasa Motor Club (October 15-16) and Nanyuki Rally Group (September 10-11).

The Kenya National Karting Championship rounds are: Rift Valley Motor Sports Club (October 1-2 and November 12-13) and Kenya Motor Sports Club (October 29-30).

The Kenya Rally Raid Championship events are: Vintage Classic Car of Kenya (September 10-11) and Rift Valley Motor Sports (October 29-30).

Safety is paramount in the sport of rallying. Mid-Point Monitors (MPMs) physically monitor the passage of cars at their allocated points and keep a record of each passing car.

In the event that the electronic tracking system goes on the blink – the MPMs are the headquarters’ eyes and ears on the stage.

At rally speeds, a car will pass an MPM point every five to seven minutes, meaning the Clerk of Course and the Safety Officer can respond appropriately to a situation within minutes of a report of a missing competitor.

Getting all the correct resources in place means planning and the use of a competent Stage Commander.

