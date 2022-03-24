All-women rally set for Kasarani stirs up passion

“The lionesses”, a group of iron-hearted drivers, are ready to roar in the first ever women-only motoring competition at Kasarani’s World Rally Championship Super Special Stage, and beyond in the jungle on Sunday.

A record 13 drivers from various professional backgrounds are determined to make a mark and recreate the enthusiasm of the 1970s ignited by women rally drivers ; the late Orie Rogo Manduli (Mary Ondieki), Pamela Onyango, Rosemary Smith, Pauline Gullick and Pauru Choda.

“Nine months ago, a baby was born. A tree was planted. Let’s make history. It is important to do something special,” said Lisa Christoffersen, the founder of the Lionesses Rally, a recently formed organisation to promote women in motorsport.

“Remember the women who inspired us like Orie Rogo Manduli. Let’s all go and have fun. We have come a long way. We intend to plant 9,000 trees and engage mamas from Kasarani to clear the ground in an all-inclusive community engagement,” she said.

Veteran navigator Safina Hussein, who teamed up with Maxine Wahome — currently the hottest name in the sport locally — said they are going to have a ball in an environment of like-minded individuals. She has predicted a brilliant future.

Long journey

Women have come a long way in rallying with Safina Hussein, now known as Safina Khan, navigating Michelle Van Tongaren in many national championship events in a Group “A” Subaru Impreza in the 1990s.

It is the same period that Margaret Wangui and her brother Benjamin Kariuki caused a storm in the 1998 Safari Rally, driving a ramshackle Isuzu Gemini to near finish.

There was Carol Wahome and Gillian Webb.

Lionesses Rally Event Director George Njoroge said the Kenya Rally Team, under which the competition has been granted a licence, is proud to support the sport at all levels. He is in charge of 4x4 racing in Kenya.

The ladies were inspired by the 1984 national champions Anne Teith and Sylvia King in a works Opel Ascona and youthful Linda Morgan whose exploits in the Safari elevated her to iconic status amongst women folk.

“It is nice to see so many ladies in one event,” said Clerk of Course Joan Nesbit, herself the third generation of drivers.

“Let’s make it as easy as possible and as fun as possible. If you need help ask.”