All set for KCB Machakos rally

Onkar Rai, driving a VW Polo R5 car, competes in the 2021 KCB Nakuru Rally on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Lisa Park will be the rally’s headquarters which will host the start, finish and the main Service Park of the KCB Bank-sponsored rally
  • Rai, who finished in a commendable second at the season-opening Nakuru Rally, will again be navigated by Gareth Dawe
  • Third off the ramp will be the former national champion Carl Tundo followed by teammate Onkar Rai at number four while the reigning champion, Baldev Chager, will be at number five

This Sunday’s spectator-less KCB Machakos Rally has attracted 21 entries with Eric Bengi and Peter Mutuma first off the ramp behind the wheels of a Mitsubishi Evo10.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.