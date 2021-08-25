All-female crew ready for Machakos rally

Betika’s all- female sponsored team in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally from left; Linet Ayuko, Maxine Wahome and Chantal Young.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abdul Sidi

  • The 24-year-old Maxine had already made a name for herself in motocross and autocross championship events before venturing into rallying.
  • She is navigated by Linet Ayuko in the Subaru N10 Group N car. The two are the only all-female crew in the KCB-sponsored rounds.

The KCB Machakos Rally will begin on Saturday with both the scrutineering of cars and drivers’ official reconnaissance of the route.

