Africa’s fastest man Omanyala drools over driving fastest car

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinard Omanyala's dream is a world 100 metres record, along with Olympic and World Championships gold medals. His other desire is to drive a rally car, or at least ride in one.

He regrets missing next week’s WRC Safari Rally since he will be engaged with the National Championships trials on Friday and Saturday.

But he will be at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to watch some of the fastest drivers launch their assault on the 2022 WRC Safari Rally title.

"I have always wanted to be a rally driver," Omanyala, also a double Africa gold medallist (100m/4x100m relay) told the WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi when he paid him a courtesy call on Friday evening after an afternoon workout on the Kasarani track.

“I love the Safari Rally, and I was happy after the event returned to Kenya after 19 years," said Omanyala, the most sensational athlete in the world since October last year.

“It's a pity we will not have you in Naivasha. Otherwise, we would have actualised your desire," Kimathi told Omanyala.

"But you are welcome for the ceremonial start and the action at the Super Special Stage at Kasarani,” Kimathi, himself a rally legend, said.

“Congratulations too for your achievements and making Kenya proud, especially in your last race here at Kasarani during the Kip Keino Classic,” Kimathi added.

Omanyala caused a stir at the Safari Rally headquarters with everybody falling over each other for photo opportunities.

“We were very proud of you when you won the 100 metres during the Kip Keino Classic," said WRC Safari Rally event secretary Helen Shiri.

"My son really cheered you! Congratulations and may the Lord help you.”

Omanyala said he is now focused on next month’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, and not on shattering records, for the moment, noting that the tartan track at Kasarani is helping him tone his muscles and start from the blocks.