Acropolis Rally Notebook Day Two

Greeks leaving nothing to chance in retaining WRC

*****

The Greeks don’t intend to lose the World Rally Championship (WRC) status soon, having returned to the fold last year after a nine-year absence. Like Kenya, the country’s sports ministry is leading the way by providing funds, resources, and equipment including factory prepared rally cars as Police Commissioner Julius Kabiru realised when inspecting the route opening Ford Fiesta Rally 3 car at the Olympic Stadium Super Special Stage on Thursday.

Hot, spicy food not for the faint-hearted here

*****

After living on bread, we finally traced an Indian eatery offering tasty, hot spicy food like that offered in Ngara, Nairobi. They provide constant supply of cold water to sooth the burning on the throat, nan by plate loads accompanied by lard and onions, all for Sh500. I don't plan to return there due to the burning sensation in delicate body parts I suffered!

Basketball league most popular attraction

*****

History teaches us that sport is as old as Greece, the origin of the modern Olympic Games. Football is the number one sport here. But did you know that, like Kenyans, Greeks don't watch their local league on TV? Instead, they follow Spanish La Liga and English Premier League. But all these take a back seat when it comes to the basketball local league.

18 years later, Athens Olympics legacy alive

*****