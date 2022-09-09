Acropoli Rally: Loeb oozes class, Kimathi plays safe

In Loutraki, Greece

Old is considered gold in rallying, and the analogy was best exemplified by eight times world champion Sebastien Loeb’s run on Friday through the 108-kilometre Loutraki 1 to Harvrati stages in a rare show of speed, skill and coolness in the morning pass.

The stages, through mountainous twisty passes are similar to the Nyaru-Flouspar roads of the old Safari. Temperatures were sweltering.

McRae Kimathi felt at home, but cautioned against taking chances, like FIA Rally Star Programme championship leader Sami Pajari who comfortably blasted through rocky sections as if he was in his home country's Rally Finland.

But misfortune struck unexpectedly after Pajari suffered three punctures, running out of his tyre stock and, therefore, retiring for the day.

He rejoins today with a hefty 10-minute penalty for every stage missed yesterday, effectively running out of contention for a successful Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) title defence.

Kimathi is lying fifth in the JWRC category, and sixth in the Rally 3 class with two more days of rallying remaining.

His FIA Rally Star Programme Kenyan team mates Jeremiah Wahome, Hamza Anwar, Victor Okundi and Maxine Wahome have been at hand to cheer him on.

Modern rally rules decree that a car should arrive at the service halt on all four tyres, unlike in the past when one could drive on rims.

Standing ovation

One is allowed to carry maximum two spare tyres, and is allocated a certain quota for the whole rally.

For Loeb, there wasn't any better way to show his adoring Greek fans his respect for them after 60,000 of them gave him a standing ovation on Thursday night at the Olympic Stadium’s Super Special Stage.

Loeb, last victorious here 10 years ago, completed the Loutraki 1 and Harvrati stage 2.7 seconds clear of nearest challenger Thierry Neuville, who initially led after Thursday evening’s super special stage in the Greek capital.

Nine-time champion Loeb is enjoying his dip back into the world rally championship as the veteran Frenchman led the Acropolis Rally at the end of Friday’s stages.

‘Part-timer’ Loeb, competing in his fourth and final rally of the season for Ford, holds a more than one-minute advantage over series leader Kalle Rovanpera.

Rovanpera, now 21, became the youngest ever WRC winner in Estonia last year, while Loeb became the oldest ever winner when he won the season-opener in Monte Carlo two months shy of his 48th birthday in January.

Rovanpera paid dearly for his position as the first to take on the dirt roads around Athens, the chasing pack benefitting from greater grip. And it was Loeb, a two-time runner-up in the Dakar Rally, who emerged at the top of the pile at the end of the day’s closing seventh stage.