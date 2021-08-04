Ace driver Tundo among 23 entries for Voi Rally

Twenty-three cars have entered the KCB Voi Rally scheduled for this weekend.

Carl Tundo, winner of the recent Tanzania Rally, is among the leading Kenya National Rally Championship contenders preparing for the fourth round of the KCB-sponsored series.

Tundo will revert to his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 after a successful performance in the VW Polo R5 rally car in which won the Equator and Tanzania rallies respectively.

The KCB Voi Rally will have four competitive stages which will be done twice on the day of the competition. The event will be organised by the Sikh Union Club of Nairobi.

Spectators will not be allowed into the stages as per instructions from the Kenya Motor Sports Federation. There will be a total of four stages that will be done twice with a total competitive distance of 168kms.

The total distance will be 445.17kms. The stages will be SS1 Taita 17.39kms, SS2 Hildana 27.02, SS3 Mauangu 34.50, and SS4 Izera Ranch 5.45. Stage Four will also act as a Power Stage for the competition.

The Voi Rally will be revisiting some of the iconic stages around the Taita Hills , Kasigau and Maungu.

The rally will take place on Saturday while the official reconnaissance of the route will be done a day earlier on Friday. Running through a sisal estate and ranches, the Voi Rally will provide a different challenge for competitors with varied terrain.

ENTRY LIST