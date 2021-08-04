Ace driver Tundo among 23 entries for Voi Rally
What you need to know:
Twenty-three cars have entered the KCB Voi Rally scheduled for this weekend.
Carl Tundo, winner of the recent Tanzania Rally, is among the leading Kenya National Rally Championship contenders preparing for the fourth round of the KCB-sponsored series.
Tundo will revert to his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 after a successful performance in the VW Polo R5 rally car in which won the Equator and Tanzania rallies respectively.
The KCB Voi Rally will have four competitive stages which will be done twice on the day of the competition. The event will be organised by the Sikh Union Club of Nairobi.
Spectators will not be allowed into the stages as per instructions from the Kenya Motor Sports Federation. There will be a total of four stages that will be done twice with a total competitive distance of 168kms.
The total distance will be 445.17kms. The stages will be SS1 Taita 17.39kms, SS2 Hildana 27.02, SS3 Mauangu 34.50, and SS4 Izera Ranch 5.45. Stage Four will also act as a Power Stage for the competition.
The Voi Rally will be revisiting some of the iconic stages around the Taita Hills , Kasigau and Maungu.
The rally will take place on Saturday while the official reconnaissance of the route will be done a day earlier on Friday. Running through a sisal estate and ranches, the Voi Rally will provide a different challenge for competitors with varied terrain.
ENTRY LIST
Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (MItsubishi Lancer Evo10; Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-R4); Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta RC2-R5); Eric Bengi/Peter Mutuma (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4); Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2); Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-R4) ; Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia RC2-R5); Ian Duncan/Tej Sehmi (Nissan 240RS NAT-Classic), Hamza Anwar/A.N.Other (Ford Fiesta); Dilraj Chatthe/Gugu Panesar (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10); Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evolution 10); Paras Pandya/Falqun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10); Piero Canobbio/TBA (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-R4); Hussein Malik/Steven Njenga (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-N4)’ 15. Hassan Alwi/Riyaz Ismail (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4), Daren Miranda/Amman Neekunj (Subaru Impreza); Rehan Shah/Harshil Limbani (Subaru Impreza); Edward Maina/Anthony Gichohi (Subaru Impreza NAT-S); Anthony Muiruri/Edward Njoroge (Subaru Impreza); Maxime Wahome/Linet Ayuko (Subaru Impreza); Shakeel Khan/Arshard Mughul (Ford Escort); Gerald Wairuri/Henry Nyoike (Subaru Impreza); John Fernandes/Rattos Nigue (Subaru Impreza)