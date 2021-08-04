Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

Ace driver Tundo among 23 entries for Voi Rally

Carl Tundo.

Kenyan driver Carl Tundo steers his Volkswagen Polo GTI with Kenyan co-driver Timothy Jessop during the SS11 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021, with Sleeping Warrior Hill in the background.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The rally will take place on Saturday while the official reconnaissance of the route will be done a day earlier on Friday.
  • Running through a sisal estate and ranches, the Voi Rally will provide a different challenge for competitors with varied terrain. 

Twenty-three cars have entered the KCB Voi Rally scheduled for this weekend.

