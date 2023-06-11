A night to remember for Safari Rally stars from yesteryears

The WRC Safari Rally 70th Anniversary gala held at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Saturday night was a fusion of generations and camaraderie, all brought together by a simple sporting event those in attendance so much loved that they spent their entire youth burning fuel and rubber just for the kick.

They are now slowed down by age, some stooping, some forgotten by modern time but for all intents and purposes, all are in good shape. These are men and women enjoying old age graciously, imbibing the occasional healthy drink detached from the wild, happy go round life of their youth.

At the gala night, WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi thanked the government and guests for turning up to honour their own presence. In many respects, the evening was the motorsports edition of the Oscars.

A slick operation cobbled together by hostess Faith Wathome and her team of Gen Z staff at the Safari Rally Secretariat - Lawrence Kiende, Ted Martin, Ali Hashim and Ashley Kanana, assisted by Victor Wachira and Damaris Mwende.

It was one of those moments when Kenyans of all racial divide, irrespective of age or class, come together to exchange banter, share food and drink, and good old stories, a reminder of the long journey the Safari Rally has travelled as a unifying factor in those 70 years including the first five (1953-57) when the event was held under the state of emergency caused by the war of independence against the British colonialists.

Faces lit up, hugs were many as well; warm memories emotionally washing through their eyes like little boys and girls.

The best such little girls were Ann Teith, Pauru Choda and Vyonne Mehta - all legends by their own right in their 70s. They walked gracefully to the stage to share their experiences. Some were hair-raising, Spartan or plainly hilarious.

Choda was the heroine of all women from 1973 in Kenya as the fearless house wife who co-drove her husband Prem for 10 years.

Her exploits are legendary. Yvonne was another who traded high society life to join her husband Mehta or Ian Duncan in some rallies abroad. Teith and Syvia King beat men in their own game, winning the 1984 national title.

For the departed, their children showed up to mingle and receive a token of appreciation, and hearty parts on their backs from "uncles". Others received awards on behalf of their grandparents.

These legends turned the venue of the gala at Nyama Choma Ranch, Safari Park into a small house of one big family, recalling the Chairman's Ball party which traditionally brought down the curtain for yet another Safari Rally, and was also for the Prize Giving to honour winners, and one important crew - last finishers known as "Tail End Charlies" who received the highest accolades.

Sports Cabinet Minister Ababu Namwamba said the event organised by the WRC Safari Rally and the Sports ministry had been long overdue, and it will become an annual fixture.

He paid tribute to the media which shaped the Safari into a global sporting event at an era when modern communication equipment was non- existent.

The government donated Ksh1 million to legendary broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela, the house co-MC of the day for his contribution to the Safari legacy.

With Mambo and the best of his generation on the ground, Sammy Lui, Mohamed Abdulahi and Bob Dewar used to broadcast the Safari Live abroad a light aircraft, in early 70s while journalists such as Kul Bushan, Gavin Bennet, John Fox, John Nene, Yusuf Wachira, Njenga Munyori, Thuo Kameko, Yaya Mohammed, Gishinga Njoroge, Roy Gachuhi, Omulo Okoth, James Ogomba King, Daudi Kanja and Elizabeth Omolo among others rendered invaluable professional services to sustain Brand Safari.

Mike Kirkland, the most successful living Safari Rally Legend with three second place positions and third once took the stage sporting a green jacket gifted to him by the founder of the Safari in 1953 Eric Cecil, with gusto and recalled the wild, wild Safari carefree days of adventure and their often face off with foreign drivers. He thanked the organisers for remembering the old.

Four time national champion Patrick Njiru was hailed by Namwamba as a legend, a national hero whom the government felt was the right person to flag off President William Ruto, navigating Carl Tundo in a Subaru Impreza on Friday at State House in a symbolic launch of the 70th Anniversary Safari Rally.

Similar accolades were showered on Mike Doughty who co-drove Mehta in four straight victories (1979-82), Frank Tundo, Ian Duncan, Orie Rogo Manduli, Prem, Vyonne, Margaret Wangui and Benjamin Kariuki and all others of the old generation as national treasures.