1985 Safari Rally winning car on display in Nairobi

Toyota Kenya continues to raise public expectations ahead of their grand return to Kenya, 26 years after their last Safari Rally victory in 1995.

The company Thursday took rally enthusiasts down memory lane when it unveiled the 1985 Toyota Celica Twincam Turbo which was driven to victory by Juha Kankkunen. The car was recently shipped in from Toyota Motor Corporation Museum in Japan, and is on display at the company’s showroom along Mombasa Road.

Kankkunen, one of the high-profile official guests for 2021 Safari Rally under the invitation of the organisers to rekindle the spirit of the old Safari, drove the car, then prepared by Toyota Team Europe (TTE) to victory at the age of 26, becoming the first driver to conquer the Safari Rally in his first attempt.

He immediately became a household name for his success and partly for sharing the first name with the then famous Taifa Leo cartoonist Juha Kalulu.

The Celica now stands side by side with the 2019 FIA World Championship winning Toyota Yaris WRC replica in a well-choreographed marketing blitz to raise Toyota’s profile as “King of Africa” with six titles in the continent.

Toyota will field a four-car team bringing together world champion Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans, Kale Rovenpera, and Katamoto Katsuta.

Kankkunen, also the winner in 1991 and 1993 Safari editions, will grace this year’s event expected to be held between June 24-27 in Nairobi and Naivasha as a special guest of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya for the role he played in making Toyota popular alongside Bjorn Waldegard, Carlos Sainz and Ian Duncan.

“We are very excited to showcase this car to Kenyans,” said Toyota Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel. Kankkunen was 26 years when he won with this car, and we have preserved it in immaculate conditions. This is the actual car from the museum.”