1985 Safari Rally winning car on display in Nairobi

Toyota Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel (2nd,left) and Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi (2nd, right) and senior executives of the company pose with the Group B Toyota Celica Twincam Turbo car in Nairobi on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The company Thursday took rally enthusiasts down memory lane when it unveiled the 1985 Toyota Celica Twincam Turbo which was driven to victory by Juha Kankkunen
  • The Celica now stands side by side with the 2019 FIA World Championship winning Toyota Yaris WRC replica in a well-choreographed marketing blitz to raise Toyota’s profile as “King of Africa"
  • Kankkunen, also the winner in 1991 and 1993 Safari editions, will grace this year’s event expected to be held between June 24-27 in Nairobi and Naivasha as a special guest of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya


Toyota Kenya continues to raise public expectations ahead of their grand return to Kenya, 26 years after their last Safari Rally victory in 1995.

