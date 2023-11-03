16 crews register for Guru Nanak rally
The Sikh Union Club event is expected to be centred around Soysambu and Sleeping warrior this weekend
Newly-crowned Kenya National Rally champion, Jasmeet Chana, who is navigated by his brother Ravi, tops the entry list in his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
The Service Park will be based at Elementaita where the rally will officially start and finish
The Guru Nanak Rally has attracted less than 20 crews as the event is set to kick off Sunday morning within Elementaita.
Former Guru Nanak Rally winner, Ian Duncan, who has won the Sikh Union Club event a record 12 times will drive Nissan 280Z. He will be navigated by Jaspal Matharu.
Former multiple KNRC navigators’ champion Piers Daykin is entered in the classic category.
Daykin won Guru Nanak twice navigating Lee Rose in a Mitsubishi and will be returning to the bucket seat of his car this time in the driver’s seat.
The main action for the Guru Nanak Rally will be done on Sunday. It will have six Competitive Stages in addition to a Power Stage at the end of the rally.
Three stages will be done twice. The longest stage will 25.33kms while the shortest will be 21.15kms. The total distance will be 193.25kms of which 160.11kms will be of Competitive distance.
Jasmeet Chana has already secured the 2023 Overall Kenya National Rally Championship crown.
With two rounds remaining, it is between Jeremiah Wahome and McRae Kimathi to take the second overall position in the 2023 KNRC series.
Entry List
1.Vohra/Alfir Khan (Škoda Fabia)
2.Jeremaih Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta)
3.Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution10)
4.McRae Kimathi/Shameer Yusuf (Ford Fiesta)
5.Piers Daykin/Tariq Malik (Datsun 280Z)
6.Amman Shah/Rahil Shah (Subaru impreza)
7.Ian Duncan/Jaspal Matharu (Datsun 280Z)
8.Rajveer Thethy/Wayne’s Fernandes (Subaru Impreza)
9.Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX)
10.Rajesh Maini/Devan Bhudia (Ford Escort)
11.Asad Anwar/Waigwa Murage (Datsun 180B)
12.Jose Sardinha/Shameer Yusuf (Mitsubishi Pajero)
13.Daren Miranda/Linet Ayuko (Subaru Impreza)
14.Sameer Nanji/Vinay Shah (VW Golf)
15.Chinu Matharu/Raju Chaggar(CRT Prototype)
16.Neel Gohil/Mudasar Chaudry (Toyota Vitz).