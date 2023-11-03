16 crews register for Guru Nanak rally

Jasmeet Chana, Guru Nanak Rally, Soysambu, Sleeping Warrior, Sikh Union Club, Ian Duncan, Piers Daykin, Jeremiah Wahome, McRae Kimathi

The Sikh Union Club event is expected to be centred around Soysambu and Sleeping warrior this weekend

Newly-crowned Kenya National Rally champion, Jasmeet Chana, who is navigated by his brother Ravi, tops the entry list in his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

The Service Park will be based at Elementaita where the rally will officially start and finish



