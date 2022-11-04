14 drivers roll off ramp in RSC Rally in Machakos

Only 14 cars have entered today’s RSC Machakos Rally with effects of the recent coronavirus pandemic still biting.

Drivers need to have extra cash to maintain their cars for the domestic competitions but with business slowed down by the pandemic, normalcy hasn’t returned to the local rally scene.

Saturday’s Kenya Breweries Limited-sponsored contest will be based on Lisa Farm from where all the action will be seen.

Related Patel takes battle to Chana in RSC Machakos Rally Motorsport

Clerk of the Course

The rally will start at 9am and will have three competitive stages that will be done twice.

The stages will pass through Phill/Lisa Farm (30.27 kilometres), Mikey/Lisa Farm (28.32kms) and Phinny/Service Park (14.59kms).

The total liaison distance will be 2.84 kilometres while the total Competitive distance will be 146.16kms.

International Automobile Federation (FIA) Women in Motorport Commission member, Helen Shiri, will be the Clerk of the Course. She will be assisted by George Njoroge and Joe Muchiri.

Hamza Anwar will be reunited with Riyaz Ismail in a Mitsubishi Lancer. He was previously navigated by Adnan Din.

Overall KNRC crown

The sole handicapped driver in the series, Nikhil Sachania, also rejoins with his old navigator, Deep Patel, in a specially manufactured Mitsubishi Lancer.

Alfir Khan was his co-driver in the last rally.

The FIA Junior Team drivers like McRae Kimathi and Jeremiah Wahome are missing out of the RSC Rally.

The battle will be between Karan Patel in a Ford Fiesta and Jasmeet Chana in a Mitsubishi Lancer who are fighting for the overall Kenya National Rally Championship crown. Chana is leading by 20 points with two KNRC rallies remaining.

The Event Director is Phineas Kimathi who is also the Chairman of the Rallye Sports Club.

The RSC Rally’s full entry list is:

1. Hamza Anwar/Riyaz Ismail (Mitsubishi Evo10)

2. Eric Bengi/Absolom Aswani (Mitsubishi Evo10)

3. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evo10)

4. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta R5)

5. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evolution10)

6. Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza)

7. Maxine Wahome Murage Waigwa (Subaru Impreza)

8. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza)

9. Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal (Ford Escort)

10. Rajveer Thatthi/Wayne Fernandez (Subaru Impreza)

11. Edward Maina/Anthony Gichohi (Subaru Impreza)

12. Amman Shah/Rahim Shah (Subaru Impreza)

13. Denis Mwenda/Vinya Varsani (Subaru Impreza)