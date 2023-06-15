11 cars to race in KNRC round of WRC Safari Rally

Eleven drivers have been cleared to compete in the Kenya National Rally Championship round of the 2023 WRC Safari Rally which begins on Thursday with the Kasarani Super Special Stage.

The Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF) has listed three all-woman crews in this category with top-rated Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana leading the assault. They will drive a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Natasha Tundo will team up with Chantal Young in a Subaru Impreza while newcomers Jennifer Ayietsa will join Wangui Mungai in a Subaru Impreza.

Pauline Shegu has teamed up with Linet Ayuko in another Subaru Impreza.

Others are Issa Amwari/Dennis Mwenda (Mitsubishi Lancer EVO10), Gerald Maina/Ken Nteere (Subaru Impreza), Andrew Muiruri/Edward Njoroge (Subaru Impreza), Kay Wachira/Edward Ndujui (Subaru Impreza), Amman Shah/Rahil Shah (Subaru Impreza).

A total of 32 crews will compete in the World Rally Championship category which has attracted three factory teams, namely, M-Sport Ford, Hyundai and Toyo ta Gazoo Racing.

Toyota Gazoo Racing, which has dominated the last two editions of the Safari since its return to the WRC family, will be led by defending champion Kalle Rovanpera, 2021 champion Sebastian Ogier, Katsuta Takamoto, who finished third last year and Elfyn Evans.

Kenya’s Karan Patel, in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 will represent the hosts going against foreign crews in the WRC2 category.

Karan, the national champion, will come up against defending champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz from Poland, Oliver Solberg, and Grégoire Munster.

With only one foreign crew in the WRC3 category, Diego Dominguez from Paraguay, Kenya’s Hamza Anwar, Jeremiah Wahome and McRae Kimathi will have scented an excellent chance of grabbing glory at home.

Safari Rally action will start with a 5.4-kilometre shakedown at Loldia on Wednesday where spectators will have the opportunity of watching all top drivers in action in the first test of the speed machines ahead of the ceremonial start a day later at Uhuru Park.

Thereafter, crews will head to the Kasarani grounds for the Super Special Stage.

Eighteen stages will be covered from July 22 to 25, completing a competitive distance of 362.68 kilometres.

Day one action will be at Kasarani Super Special Stage, followed by Friday action in Loldia, Kedong and Geothermal that will be repeated twice..

Cars will compete in Soysambu, Elementaita and Sleeping Warrior on Saturday.