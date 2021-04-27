'Young gun' Hamza Anwar sparks Kenyan rallying

Carl Tundo won the competitive and well organised Africa Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally in Naivasha on Sunday, emphatically outracing closest rival Tejveer Rai by an unusual 12 minutes.

Tundo called the pace throughout in an event seen as a preview of who the leading Kenyan drivers will be during the eagerly awaited World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya between June 24 and 27.

Tundo’s flawless drive, and outrageous smiles, laughs and response to interviews during the intermittent stage halts belied his enormous driving skills and utmost focus.

Men compatriots of his “caliber” struggled, many fell.

Third place was “stolen” by Uganda’s Jas Mangat. It could well have been by the battling South African, Guy Botterill, who came to the finish holding the position but was retired on service.

After an opening day’s (Saturday) torrid time in incredible challenging terrain, Onkar Rai could only manage sixth, Kenya champion Baldev Chager ninth and Ian Duncan, with his ancient Nissan 240Rs, 14th.

These five men are expected to keep local challenge relevant when an expected approximately 12 to 15 world’s best driven foreign entries visit Kenya for the Safari.

Tundo and co. have their work cut out. And more so because the three-car entry each by WRC manufacturers’ teams — Hyundai, Toyota and Ford — are simply unmatchable in power and performance.

At the weekend, Tundo was of a “bring it on” attitude.

He said he was going to enjoy giving as good as he will get from the best drivers in the world.

Because, he said he knew the severe conditions of the Safari are unmatched by any other in the world and he will not be surprised if the best WRC drivers find it hard to cope.

The Equator Rally was the same field that the Safari will be on.

The locals know it so well, yet the extreme rain, rough, rocky, dusty terrain seemingly punished almost everyone into submission, safe Tundo.

But wait a minute.

In most competition, there is always a “dark horse” lurking; one that glides “incognito” inside the bunch, for as long as it takes.

Seems not to even bother in the sprint to the tape, but, voila! Makes the podium or at least an unviable decent placing.

Uganda’s Mangat, Giancarlo Davite of Rwanda (fourth) did that. But they were not alone.

Fifth was Kenya’s Hamza Anwar, the unlikely driver placed fourth in Day One stages last Saturday.

Immediately, focus fell hitherto totally unknown on Hamza Anwar. Who is he? What a performance, in the background of a debacle that befell more famous Kenyan drivers!

Hamza is a new arrival and local following always has a soft spot for young blood; after all Duncan, Chager, Tundo and the Rai men were boys when they first took to the stage with remarkable skills.

Late last year, Hamza took fourth place in a competition in Tanzania. In Naivasha at the weekend, a rally enthusiast who appeared to know somethin about Hamza was among those impressed by his concentration and lack of fear for the big guns and was heard saying: “Kid is going… Got the brain to drive sensibly on this diabolical track.”

It was obvious that this man knew Hamza because he added: “If he keeps his cool, doesn’t drive crazy like his Dad, this is a future…”

“Crazy Dad” is Asad Anwar, in his days [first in serious driving, also aged 22] a lover of fury, won Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) and the Safari followers with make-or-bust racing.

But a much-liked character for his unique approach to the sport. Complete opposite … surprise, is Azar Anwar, Hamza’s uncle; a cool, calm, careful and restorative mechanical engineer who in his rallying days could nurse any vehicle to completion and a placing defying its potential.

Azar Anwar is a multi-decorated rally man whose first transportation mode was a bicycle to school. When he became a rally driver, his well-known mettle was of a man daily punching way above his weight; and that included being national rally champion in 1998, 2005 and 2006 when he also won the Safari.

Hamza may have more traits of his uncle Azar than of his father Asad.

From rally cross, Hamza’s first rally event was 2018, and, luckily we caught up with him yesterday afternoon: “It wasn’t much of a rally car but I got a 12th place and a 16th place … then I didn’t do any rallying until recently in Tanzania [a fantastic 4th place].

This (Equator) is actually my first ever serious rally event and in a proper rally.” Where has he been, all those years, all four of them, since his teenage years? “At university in England.” Oh, like uncle Azar, mechanical engineering University of Nairobi. Seems Hamza is aiming for a career and then sport on the side.

“I will be in rallying since I love it so much. The Equator Rally was tough and the Safari will be brutal. But I will figure out how to survive. Out there with all those bigger name drivers with excellent team and equipment set-up and I giving it the best shot … I liked it.” His co-driver, Riyaz Ismail, “One of the most experienced young navigators in the country.” He also navigates in Tanzania and Uganda. That is, it, the arrival of the next, or better Azar Anwar? Maybe, is this.