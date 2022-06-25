'Vasha' Notebook- Day 6

Koroga Festival turns Naivasha into big party

The Koroga Festival was a good idea after all, where the WRC Safari Rally 2022 curtain be will be brought down by Jamaican dancehall reggae star Tarrus Riley. Traffic was building up last evening from rally fans who spent the whole of Saturday enjoying themselves in the Soysambu Conservancy. The Koroga Festival is happening at the Gardens in Moi South Road where land owners have turned a stretch of two kilometres into the largest alcoholic beverages belt.

Reggae star ready to rock rally fans

Organisers must have spent millions to fly in Jamaican dancehall reggae star Tarrus Riley and his team which is housed at Blooming Hotel chauffeured in luxurious VW Toyotas. Fans interviewed, inhaling some potent sticks hoped their local hero,

Presidential candidate George Wajakhoya, will show up in his trademark hood to give them spiritual uplift but not Kikuyu Mugithi lovers who have set up their own tents 12 kilometres down the road. There is whiff of Nyama Choma. Coincidentally, they are driving pick-ups and Probox saloons.

Weekend of harvest for pickpockets

Talking of alcohol, one enterprising Kenyan has a stock of 200 litres of Muratina and those cheap drinks to quench the thirst of locals and still their nerves on night shift of robbing the visitors from Nairobi. They had a field days tearing away trousers pockets, snatching phones and drinks. They were working in rounds in an environment they know just too well.

Those who failed to travel to Soysambu jammed the Kamere fish market, some 15 kilometres away. After all the locals reason, they too are entitled to the estimated Sh7 billion windfall brought by the Safari, now the most valuable sporting brand.

Over 500 goats meet their maker

It is estimated that over 500 goats brought in from Laikipia were slaughtered on Friday at Kedong ranch which was still active in the afternoon on Saturday. More are planning to spend the night at Hells Gate podium finish which is expected to receive more fans at the end of the Wolfs Power Stage where drivers will earn bonus points in the WRC points’ standings.