'Vasha' Notebook- Day 3

Sh120m! Hybrid rally car value leaves many gasping

*********

The scrutineering exercise for the 2022 World Rally Championship Safari Rally left many marshals in awe after learning that the new hybrid works cars cost Sh120 million each.

One of them, an enterprising middle aged man, shook his head before remarking: “That is a whole 100 by 100 plot in Runda, or three four-floor rentals in Kasarani. I can’t waste money like that. ‘Mita’ - million 120. No way.” He was however reminded that they were not for sale.

Miraa drivers can also race, reckons a local

**********

Being paid huge amounts of money would obviously excite any normal human being and one man here in Naivasha was left tongue-tied after he was informed that the highest paid Priority One driver at the WRC earns a cool Sh400 million annually.

That would come to about Sh33 million a month. “They should hire Miraa drivers, for less, who I am sure will show these people dust,”he ventured.

Lasting impressions from the shakedown

*********

The shakedown can leave lasting impressions on fans and drivers alike.

One fan was taken aback by drivers’ stunts at the shakedown for last year’s event.

Pointing to his head with a finger, he declared that the Priority One drivers are either sick, or consume something potent.

He could not understand how a man can crest over a jump at 180kph, turn the steering wheel at an angle while airborne before landing at a corner.

Safari Rally the talk of Naivasha town

*********

There is a lot of talk in Naivasha, in kiosks and markets, by ordinary Kenyans, who may possibly pass off as uninformed.

Actually shoe shiners are willing to engage customers on the Safari Rally topic.

One of our volunteers John Weru reported being drawn into an argument at a kiosk between two men on whether the rally had been flagged off or not.