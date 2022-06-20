'Vasha' Notebook- Day 2

Service Park manager working to the bone

*********

The Service Park manager Joel Muchiri has been very busy lately, working for 18 hours.

Related WRC points leader Rovanpera targets Safari Rally conquest Motorsport

In the process he has neglected himself, something noticed by a senior official who decided to trick him by informing him that Service Park was on fire while he was out on the route.

Muchiri returned fast. “Joel, come I show you where the fire is,” he said as he led him to the food tent. “Eat now,” he ordered. The official said he’ll ensure he doesn’t skip meals.

Rare chance to take photos of works cars

***********

The works cars from Ford, Toyota and Hyundai are a joy to watch as mechanics worked on them throughout the day.

At first they denied accredited media permission to take photographs. But relaxed the rules and told them to take images of the front only from a distance but not the wheel arch or engine.

The super machines boast cutting edge technology.

All-women Safari Rally in the pipeline

*********

To cap Women’s History month, rally enthusiasts will get a chance to witness the inaugural all-woman Safari Rally — the first of its kind in the region.

According to Lisa Christoffersen, the founder of the Lioness Rally Club, the team of former and active rally drivers in Kenya is aimed at encouraging women to participate in motorsports.

Warthogs thrill foreign journalists

There are warthogs at the Wildlife Research and Training Centre which mingle with people.