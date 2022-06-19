'Vasha' Notebook - Day 1

Bad news for 'per diem specialists'

*********

There is always two sides of the coin. It can flip magically, this time against government officials who sustain Naivasha's economy with never-ending seminars, always tapping on juicy per diem travel allowances.

With hotels fully booked, there are no seminars until next week. “Sasa tutakula nini? (Now, what are we going to eat?).

To hell with this Safari," I met one guy at a popular, simple road side eatery, loved by all, complaining to no one in particular.

“I wish this thing goes away,” noted the gentleman with a hippo neck and a shiny face, probably courtesy of the seminars. He later told me they were supposed to hold a seminar on “manageable toilets.”

Kamere fish traders making a killing

*************

But some 15 kilometres away on Moi South Road, locals are smiling at the Kamere Fish Market, one of the most sophisticated economies in Kenya.

Visitors have started trooping in for fresh fish directly from the lake, any time of the day.

There is this kibanda bar selling Tusker beer at Sh250 to tourists. You pay your bills via Mpesa. No cash, because they don't entertain criminals.

Unlike Kamere, Karagita Public Beach is a health hazard and disaster in waiting.

Filthy Marabou Storks can steal your fish. Worse still, I saw a cow eating fish bones! It’s always important to watch where and what you eat.

You could fall easy prey to 'mchele gang'

**********

Naivasha, part of the “Happy Valley” set, a place where happy-go-lucky, care-free colonialists went beyond Sodom and Gomorrah, swapping partners, remains the same.

Recently, a poor farmer was quietly robbed his car and cash by a slay queen. This was child's play, my shoe shiner, told me.

There is another guy who was given mchele (drugged) after a night out with a lady of the twilight who attached the poor fellow’s cut ear lobe to the bed’s head rest with a padlock before melting into thin air with this poor farmer's loot.