Prime

New ministry officials sample Safari Rally sections, organisation

Safari Rally

Sports Chief Administrative Secretaries, Zach Kinuthia (left) and Simon Kachapin (right) speak to the press in the company of the CEO WRC Safari Rally Phineas Kimathi (second right) in Naivasha during an inspection tour of preparations for the Safari Rally that will be held in Naivasha in June.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Wachira Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Government keeping abreast of rally preparations
  • New Sports CASs Kinuthia, Kachapin confident Kenya will stage super event

The two new Chief Administrative Secretaries in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage on Thursday joined a high-level inspection visit of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally's Service Park and sections in Naivasha exuding confidence Kenya will stage a first class event in June.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.