New ministry officials sample Safari Rally sections, organisation

The Safari Rally will be returning to the World Rally Championship series after 19-years out with the ministry officials terming its return to the global map as a show of confidence for Kenya and a boost for the country's tourism which had suffered from the effects of Covid-19.

Kinuthia noted that the country had made great strides in battling the coronavirus, citing the recent importation of vaccines as part of the government's efforts to fight the virus.

“Majorly, we have been able to contain the spread of the virus due to the strict measures outlined by the government to help curb the spread of the disease.

"The Ministry of Health has been in the forefront in ensuring the protocols are adhered to,” said the CAS.

His counterpart Kachapin also acknowledged that the county’s health safety protocols were top notch, with strict adherence to measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

“The rally is a social event and the country having successfully held similar social occasions, we will be applying the same measures for the Safari Rally,” he added.

The Safari Rally is expected to inject in excess of Sh6 billion into the Kenyan economy, with the government having committed over Sh600 million towards the rally's organisation.

The duo was optimistic that the team tasked with preparations -- led by Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi -- will have completed its work in time.