'Nation' best rallying news website: WRC Promoter

The 2021 WRC Safari Rally was the most-watched World Rally Championship event on Facebook with 31.8 million impressions, the highest figure in the championship's history.

Nation.Africa, which is part of Nation Media Group, emerged as the best rallying news source in the continent, according to the WRC Promoter.

The Safari Rally received the highest play in Priority 1 news channels with Nation.Africa website leading in the continent, the report released on Tuesday by Simon Larkins, a top WRC Promoter in London, says.

BBC News recorded an impressive 98 million reach in its news outlets followed by Yahoo Japan (96m) and Yahoo USA (52m).

The Nation.Africa website emerged the most successful in the continent with 2 million impressions, and fifth overall globally. Daily Nation newspaper often carried the Safari Rally stories on page one besides setting aside several news pages for the coverage of the vent that was making a return to the country after 19-year hiatus.

The success of the Safari Rally was attributed to the success of Takamoto Katsuta's images at top speed which generated 4.5 million views and still counting.

Across the board, this was one of the best-performing rallies on social media ever, particularly on Facebook and YouTube, the report notes.

"These numbers were achieved, despite some of the following factors: the European summer, including Midsummer celebration in key markets (Scandinavia and Estonia) - less people in front of screens; the opening weekend of Tour de France; opening days of Wimbledon and Euro 2020 soccer tournament.

"Three Facebook videos went beyond 1M views, with most traffic coming from Kenya. Facebook numbers, in particular, are continuing to grow at a promising rate while the success of Takamoto Katsuta was reflected in the strength of news reports from Japan, and the Inclusion of 91-year-old Sobislaw Zasada in the field gained global media coverage."

Aside from WRC Promoter figures, over 15 million people watched the Safari on YouTube with the unfortunate accident of Tejveer Rai attracting over 1.2 million views, a testament of internet penetration in Kenya and growing numbers joining social media.