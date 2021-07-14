'Nation' best rallying news website: WRC Promoter

Toyota Yarris

Takamoto Katsuta navigated by Daniel Barrit in their Toyota Yaris,  race through the Super Special Stage at Kasarani on June 24, 2021 during WRC Safari Rally.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The success of the Safari Rally was attributed to the success of Takamoto Katsuta's images at top speed which generated 4.5 million views and still counting.
  • Across the board, this was one of the best-performing rallies on social media ever, particularly on Facebook and YouTube, the report notes.

The 2021 WRC Safari Rally was the most-watched World Rally Championship event on Facebook with 31.8 million impressions, the highest figure in the championship's history.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.