How Mitsubishi’s return to ‘96 Safari changed the terrain

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Kenya prepares to return to the World Rally Championship for first time since 2002
  • The car manufacturer returned after 20 years of absence with a tactical and technological revolution, forcing other teams to change tack
  • Everybody copied the strategy thereafter, and Makinen went on to win in 1999 and 2001.

The 1996 World Rally Championship Safari Rally is most memorable as an event in which first-timer Tommi Makinen and Mitsubishi Ralliart Team produced a stellar performance, changing the Safari’s DNA forever.

