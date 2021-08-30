‘Flash’ Tundo wins Machakos Rally, Karan finishes second 

Carl Tundo.

Kenyan driver Carl Tundo steers his Volkswagen Polo GTI with Kenyan co-driver Timothy Jessop during the SS11 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021, with Sleeping Warrior Hill in the background.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Patel made history recently by winning his first ever rally on home soil in the KCB Voi Rally. Prior to that, the Kenyan had won two events only in Tanzania.
  • Tundo’s Lancer also suffered a puncture in the last stage of the rally, though fortunately, they didn’t lose that much time.

Carl “Flash” Tundo and Tim Jessop in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 returned to winning ways by clinching victory in the KCB Machakos Rally Sunday.

