'Flash' Tundo wins ARC Zambia Rally

Kenya’s Carl “Flash” Tundo Sunday extended his lead in the 2021 African Rally Championship (ARC) standings after clinching victory in the Karago Zambia Rally.

Home driver, Leroy Gomes, who was lying within 11 seconds of Tundo’s lead, was forced out of the rally in the last stage after his Ford Fiesta hit a tree.

Tundo’s victory in his debut in the Zambia Rally, with the help of his long-time navigator Tim Jessop, keeps alive his hopes of clinching the 2021 ARC title.

There are two rounds remaining in the series this season in Rwanda (October 22/24) and South Africa (November 26/27), respectively.

“It was a tough event, and I am happy to have won it. We will go to Rwanda to try and win the title. We had two punctures and had to drive with one out of one stage as our jack had also broken down. It was heart stopping moments but we survived it,” Jessop told Nation Sport from Zambia.

The VW Polo crew has now won the last three rounds of the current series starting with Kenya’s Equator Rally then followed by Tanzania and now the Zambian event. The team is entered by the Minti Motorsports UK.