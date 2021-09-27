'Flash' Tundo wins ARC Zambia Rally

Carl Tundo.

Kenyan driver Carl Tundo steers his Volkswagen Polo GTI with Kenyan co-driver Timothy Jessop during the SS11 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021, with Sleeping Warrior Hill in the background.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The VW Polo crew has now won the last three rounds of the current series starting with Kenya’s Equator Rally then followed by Tanzania and now the Zambian event. The team is entered by the Minti Motorsports UK.
  • Guy Botteril of South Africa finished in a commendable second place driving a Toyota Etios. Yassin Nassir/Ali Katumba of Uganda was third.

Kenya’s Carl “Flash” Tundo Sunday extended his lead in the 2021 African Rally Championship (ARC) standings after clinching victory in the Karago Zambia Rally.

