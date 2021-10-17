Veteran coach Epoloto faults KVF on new league format

From left: Meshack Wambua, Hudson Wanyama and Elphas Makuto of Kenya Prisons block a spike from Mica Lagat of Kenya Defence Forces during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs match at KPA Makande Gymnasium, Mombasa on August 28, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Reacting to the calendar released by Federation on Sunday, the KVF Coaches Commission chairman said relocating matches to indoor halls is not enough to grow volleyball in Kenya
  • He says there are issues in the 2021/22 calendar that need to be discussed “because we have a tendency of receiving a calendar undiscussed”
  • He said that Kenyan teams need to be playing league matches every weekend and then have one big tournament or a Cup where the winner is given one of the continental slots

Veteran volleyball coach Moses Epoloto has praised Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) for moving action indoors in the upcoming 2021/22 season but is unhappy with the short duration the league will be played. 

