Veteran coach Epoloto faults KVF on new league format

Veteran volleyball coach Moses Epoloto has praised Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) for moving action indoors in the upcoming 2021/22 season but is unhappy with the short duration the league will be played.

Reacting to the calendar released by Federation on Sunday, the KVF Coaches Commission chairman said relocating matches to indoor halls is not enough to grow volleyball in Kenya.

“Moving indoors is not enough. We need to do more, especially increase the number of legs we have in our league. If you take the French Pro B league, for example, they play 32 matches in the regular season with top-eight advancing to play-offs which translates to an additional 14 matches. If you add about 10 friendly matches or more, then you are talking of one team playing around 56 matches,” says Epoloto.

After 56 matches, he notes, you will have known if you are a "real man or a half man".

“If a player from such a league temporarily switches to our league here where a team can play 15 matches the whole season, then that’s a big joke. Some of our teams here even give walkovers meaning a team can end up playing seven or six matches. How do you rate such a player? So, we have a problem,” observed the former national men's team head coach.

He says there are issues in the 2021/22 calendar that need to be discussed “because we have a tendency of receiving a calendar undiscussed”.

For example, Epoloto says, the new season starts in November 27. A technical meeting is scheduled for November 6.

“Previously, we used to discuss the calendar with the host. But, it’s already here with us. The games end on June 26 next year. We have managed to talk to one of the marketing officials of KVF who has said with such a calendar, you cannot market our game. There is no way you can do that because we have so many tournaments. All in all, we cannot market our league, the way it is,” explains Epoloto.

He said that Kenyan teams need to be playing league matches every weekend and then have one big tournament or a Cup where the winner is given one of the continental slots.

“So we have a league and one big Cup run side by side. That is what will make us grow.”

Epoloto says there’s no problem playing in the halls. But he notes that the national team that went to Rwanda recently for Men's African Nations Volleyball Championship was “so nice because most of the matches they had played were in the league”.

“They didn’t even play in tournaments. If we concentrate on the league and drop these tournaments, players will fully concentrate. Playing in the halls is also good but talking about tournaments is a waste of time....”

Epoloto says the league should run throughout the year. If we have 17 legs, he explains, then you can meet every team twice.

“In some leagues, we have a set of three series. If you are eight teams and you use the best of three series, for example GSU plays Kenya Prisons thrice, if you win two matches then you are done with that team.”

In some leagues, Epoloto says, you play in the best of five series, “so you play one team for around one week and if you win three matches you have finished with that opponent”.

“This will make coaches and players think or go back to research because it is not easy to beat one team again and again,” Epoloto noted.

He adds, “Those are the things we need to do so that we market our league. We need a league that is fully-sponsored. You feel you are growing your league when you have for example, Mikasa (Japanese sports equipment and athletic goods company) sponsoring all teams.”

In the calendar released, the league will run from November 26 this year to June 26, 2022.

Men’s first leg action serves off on November 26-28 at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi and then heads to Mombasa’s KPA Makande Hall for the second leg on January 15-16.

Nyayo will be home for the third leg on February 12-13, the fourth leg takes place on April 15-17 at KPA Hall before action returns to Nyayo for the fifth and final leg in the regular season on May 20-22.

The women’s league begins on November 27-28 and then visit KPA Hall for the second and third legs slated for January 21-23 and February 5-6 respectively.

The fourth and fifth legs of the women’s league will be held at Nyayo on April 23-24 and May 18-19, respectively.

League playoffs, which usually involve the top-four teams from the regular season, are scheduled for Nyayo Stadium on June 24-26.

Apart from the league, KVF also plans to organise tournaments on December 10-11 this year and January 29-30, February 26-27, March 9-10, April 9-10 and May 7-8, 2022.

Africa Club Championship for men and women are set for March 11-30 at venues, which are not yet decided.