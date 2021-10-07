Morocco smash five past diarrhoea-hit Guinea-Bissau in World Cup qualifier

Morocco

Morocco rose to the top of their African World Cup qualifying group on October 6, 2021 with a 5-0 thrashing of Guinea-Bissau, many of whose players became ill after eating dinner on the eve of the match.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Achraf Hakimi and debutant Imran Louza in the first half and Ilias Chair, Ayoub El Kaabi and Munir El Haddadi netted for the Moroccans, who are chasing a sixth appearance at the global showpiece.
  • But the convincing Group I win for the Atlas Lions in the top-of-the-table clash was overshadowed by the Guinea-Bissau medical drama, which affected 25 players and technical staff.

Johannesburg, South Africa

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.