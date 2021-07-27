Moroccan boxer tries to bite opponent in Olympics defeat

Youness Baalla

Morocco's Youness Baalla (red) and New Zealand's David Nyika fight during their men's heavy (81-91kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Uselei Marcelino | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A Tokyo 2020 statement called Baalla's actions "intolerable", saying that he "very clearly intended to bite the ear/face of his opponent in the third round of the bout".
  • Footage shows Baalla trying to bite Nyika's right ear as the two boxers hold each other.

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.