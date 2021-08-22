More Kenyan paralympians head to Tokyo

Hellen Wawira

Powerlifter Hellen Wawira (in a red top on a wheelchair) and her coach Lenah Marita (on a wheelchair on the left) together with other Team Kenya members for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games pose for a photo at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 2008 Beijing Games remain Kenya’s best ever performance as they won five gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal. Team Kenya coach Beatrice Langat echoed Mutuma’s sentiments that Kenya will shine at the Tokyo Games.
  • “We have done our best and we are now leaving everything to God. But I can say that we will come back with medals. If we had a bigger number, I think we would have surpassed the Beijing’s record,” said Langat.

Team Kenya for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will on Sunday evening continue to leave the country for Japan ahead of the event to be held from August 24 to September 5.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.