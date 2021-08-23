Moment of glory, hope for Kenya’s flagbearer Wawira

Hellen Wawira Kariuki

Kenya's Hellen Wawira Kariuki during training at the Tokyo International Forum on August 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She previously featured at the 2017 World Championships in Mexico, finishing fourth in the up to 41kg category, and was also fourth at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in the bench press.
  • In 2016, she competed at the World Cup in Malaysia, having been encouraged to take up powerlifting by Gabriel Magu who represented Kenya at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

In Tokyo

