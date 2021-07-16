Moim, Amonde Team Kenya’s flag-bearers, Sum overall captain

In Kurume

Malkia Strikers and Shujaa captains Mercy Moim and Andrew Amonde have been named Kenya’s flag-bearers at next Friday’s Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Team Kenya also named former world 800 metres champion Eunice Sum as the overall captain.

Goodwill messages inscribed as part of art sessions children in Kurume City schools are undertaking together with Team Kenya on July 16, 2021. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

She will be deputised by Amonde.

The announcement was made Friday night by Team Kenya Chef de Mission Waithaka Kioni who also expressed his pleasure that, for the first time, women outnumbered men in Kenya’s Olympics delegation.

“We have 49 female athletes and 38 male in the team which is an exciting thing as it shows the strides women have made in Kenyan sport,” Kioni said.

Kenyan sprinter Hellen Syombua jogs during a training session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre on July 15, 2021. Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

Moim, a former Kenya Prisons Service left attacker currently with KCB Women’s Volleyball Club, was beside herself with joy at her appointment, saying it was a great surprise and the highest point of her sporting career.

“I’m so happy to get this position. It was a surprise as I was not expecting it… As a girl from a small village in Mt Elgon called Kaboiywo, I’m so happy. I know we will do our best and God will make us number one in the world.”

Moim, 32, first played for Malkia Strikers in 2003.

Malkia Strikers held morning and evening sessions on the court at the public gymnasium with sprinters along with the men’s and women’s rugby teams training in the gym and field at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre, also in morning and afternoon sessions on Friday.

Malkia Strikers players and officials go through a video analysis session at their team hotel in Kurume City on July 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Nation Media Group

Members of the women’s rugby team currently in precautionary holding in Tokyo could be released on Saturday to join the rest of the team in Kurume, Kioni anticipated.

Friendly match

Malkia Strikers have, meanwhile, lined up a build-up match against Argentina on Tuesday next week as they continue their preparations towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Team coach Paul Bitok confirmed they are in discussion with Argentina and are awaiting the relevant clearances from Olympic Games organisers.

Argentina are expected in Tokyo this weekend and will undergo Covid-19 tests before they can be cleared to play.

“This friendly match will help us assess the progress we have made over the last few weeks in training here and back at home,” Bitok said at the team’s afternoon training session at the Kurume City Gymnasium.

Kenyan sprinter Hellen Syombua stretches during a training session at the Fukuoka Prefecture Kurume Sports Centre on July 15, 2021. Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

The national women’s volleyball team started their afternoon session on Friday with a video analysis session led by their pool of Brazilian coaches at the team hotel.

After the session, Malkia Strikers headed to their training gym going through various drills, including service and service reception.

The Brazilian coaches seconded to Kenya under the International Volleyball Federation’s development programme are Luizomar de Moura (head coach), Jefferson Arosti (assistant coach), Marcelo Vitorino de Souza (strength and conditioning trainer), Roberto Opice Neto (team manager), Leornard Lopes Barbosa (data analyst) and Thiago Menezes Lessa Moreira (physiotherapist).

Bitok expressed his pleasure with both the team’s accommodation and training facilities here in Kurume City along with the team’s discipline.

“We are being taken care of well and we are of course working hard to make sure we don’t break the Covid-19 regulations set by the government of Japan.

“Covid-19 has taught us a lot about discipline, togetherness and being your brother’s keeper. Our bubble training camp in Nairobi was equally effective.