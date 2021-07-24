Medvedev calls for later starts as Tokyo heat soars

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates a point against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates a point against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles first round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Tiziana Fabi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The world number two defeated Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) in the first round on Saturday
  • Medvedev, a two-time Grand Slam finalist who will meet 160th-ranked Sumit Nagal of India in the second round, is fairly well acclimatised to the heat
  • Medvedev made it clear that Novak Djokovic, who is chasing a calendar Golden Slam, is very much the man to beat at this year's Olympics

Tokyo

