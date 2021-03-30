Mauritania, Ethiopia qualify for Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast's midfileder Franck Kessie (centre) fights for the ball with Ethiopia's forward Getaneh Kebede Gibeto (right) during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Anyama on March 30, 2021.
Issouf SANOGO / AFP

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The remaining three places will be filled later Tuesday with Congo Brazzaville and Guinea-Bissau (Group I), Sierra Leone and Benin (Group L) and Cape Verde, Rwanda and Mozambique (Group F) in contention.
  • Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia and Zimbabwe are the other qualifiers.

Johannesburg

