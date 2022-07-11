Malkia Strikers to face Osasco in build-up tie

Malkia Strikers will on Friday play their first build up match against hosts Osasco Club in São Paulo, Brazil ahead of the World Championship to be held in Poland and Netherlands respectively.

The Worlds are primed for September 23 to October 15.

The national team left for Brazil late last month for a two months training session coupled with lined up international friendly matches against Serbia and Colombia.

Related Malkia Strikers start training after arriving in Brazil Sports

The arrangement spearheaded by International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Volleyball Empowerment Programme saw only Kenya picked in Africa for the initiative

In an update of the team's two-weeks stay in the South American nation, Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok said the friendly match will put a lot of things in perspective.

Bitok highlighted that they first zeroed in on reception and blocking, which have been a hard nut to crack for the East Africans, who will represent the continent at the championships along with their rivals Cameroon.

“We have entered the third week here and it’s a very important week to us since we will be putting to test what which we have covered when we play Osasco.

After perfecting our blocking and reception, we want to now combine with attacks and see how it goes. We want to thank Osasco for allowing us to train at their facilities and their technical input,” said Bitok.

“The players are in good spirits and they have shown commitment. Going forward we want to be playing one friendly match every week and hopefully, at the end of it all, we would have good results,” he added.

Kenya are drawn in a tricky Pool ‘A’ with Italy, Belgium, Puerto Rico and Cameroon.

Turkey, Dominican Republic, Soutu Korea, Thailand and Croatia form pool ‘B’, while United States of America, world champions Serbia, Germany, Canada and Kazakhstan are in pool ‘C’.

Brazil headline pool ‘D’ with China,Japan, Colombia, Argentina and Czech Republic.

The top four teams in each pool will proceed to the second phase of the competition.

"Brazilians are friendly. Part of the technical bench can speak English so it hasn’t been a major problem. Their food is also good and the players have adjusted well," Bitok responded when asked how the team is coping.

But on weekends, Sharon Chepchumba, Aggripina Kundu, Violet Makuto and Meldine Sande cook Ugali, fish and sukuma wiki for the team," he added.