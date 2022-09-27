Malkia Strikers thrash Cameroon to bag first win

In Amsterdam

After Simone Bikatal’s pipe attack flew out of the court, the Kenyan side went wild. Head coach Luizomar de Moura opened his arms wide in celebration, punched into the air and let out a loud squeal that will be heard all the way in his hometown Sao Paulo, Brazil where he spent two months training this team.

Lorine Chebet led the substitutes into the court where they embraced the seven players who did duty on the night delivering a near-perfect performance in the 3-0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-19) demolition of Cameroon. Afterwards, all the 14 players formed a circle, tapped their hands in unison and rolled backwards on the Gelredome floor simultaneously.

This was Kenya’s first victory at the ongoing World Championships and it was fulfilling that it came against a big rival. Perhaps a vindication of FIVB's decision to invest in the Kenyan project one again through the Volleyball Empowerment programme.

Cognizant of the importance of this fixture to their World championships campaign, Luizomar made two changes to his first six introducing Gladys Ekaru for Lorine Chebet and Veronica Adhiambo for Noel Murambi.

And the new inclusions made their impact felt with Adhiambo recording 12 points (8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces). Skipper Mercy Moim also added 12 points (12 kills) while Sharon Chepchumba was the star of the show with a game-high 18 points (18 kills).

After a slow start to the tournament, Chepchumba finally rose to the occasion consistently scoring from both the front and back row to hand Kenya the bragging rights over their bitter rivals.

Unplayable Adhiambo

Cameroon got the action underway with setter Yolande Amana getting an ace and Paule Olomo’s block on Mercy Moim handing the African champions the early advantage. They went further ahead to lead 10-6 but Kenya soon turned the tables with a brace of aces from Adhiambo and another from Emmaculate Nekesa handing them a two-point lead at 13-11.

Kenya outside hitters Veronica Adhiambo (left) and Mercy Moim celebrate a point during their FIVB World Championships Pool A match against Cameroon at Gelredome arena in Arnhem, Netherlands on September 27, 2022. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

The unplayable Adhiambo stretched Kenya’s lead to 22-16 with two cross court spikes and her side out ensured Malkia Strikers grabbed the set point leading 24-18. Any hopes of a Cameroon revival were quashed when Chepchumba’s tip touched the floor moments after she appeared to be limping.

Chepchumba show

It was in the second set that she made a telling contribution with Kenya’s resilience once again rising to the fore. After winning the first set 25-20, Kenya switched off allowing Cameroon to lead 8-5. Bikatal’s cross court spike took Cameroon to 14-11 before she added another two points from position four for the West Africans to lead 16-12.

Blamdai Carine, who had replaced Paule Olomo, justified her inclusion with a side out through the middle and a monster block on Veronica Adhiambo as Cameroon stretched their lead to five points at 18-13.

Then Kenya went on a four-point rally before Ekaru’s block on Estelle Adiana cut the deficit to one point. The Sharon Chepchumba show began when she levelled the scores at 21-21 with back row attack. From then on , she scored four consecutive points, thrice handing Kenya the set-point. And it was befitting that she had the last say slamming her spike onto Cameroon libero Reine Ngameni to seal the set at 27-25.

Cameroon coach Jean Rene Akono made two changes for the third set resting setter Yolande Amana and Emelda Piata, yet the storm never abated. In fact, Kenya had the best start in the game racing to a 4-0 lead.

Malkia Strikers players celebrate a point during their FIVB World Championships Pool A match against Cameroon at Gelredome arena in Arnhem, Netherlands on September 27, 2022. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Adhiambo’s stuff block on Adiana saw Kenya lead 9-4 and Akono responded by sending Michelle Wete into the fray in place of Brandy Gatcheu. Another block from Adhiambo on Adiana left Kenya in firm control at 19-11.

Moim temporarily left the court at 23-15 but soon returned to deliver the match point with a cross court attack. Then the match ended, just as it had begun with a yellow jersey handling the ball only that the celebrations were on the black side this time round.

The win takes Kenya’s tally to three points and leaves them with a realistic chance of qualifying for the second for the first time in history if they beat European champions Italy and Puerto Rico in their remaining games.