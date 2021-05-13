Malkia Strikers start Olympics training camp in Mombasa

Kenya's national women volleyball team on Thursday started a four-day holiday camp in Mombasa as part of the preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok said the camp, which will see the Olympics-bound team train in low altitude conditions, will help the players settle after their 45-day high performance training camp in Brazil was cancelled last month.

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok (left) is welcomed at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel in Mombasa on May 13, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The team will train under strict Covid-19 restrictions in a bubble at the Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel in Mombasa, just like they have been doing in Nairobi at Kenyatta University and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Bitok said the technical bench is seeking to lift the players' morale and fitness levels which had gone down after their training camp in Brazil was called off.

“I sincerely want to thank our Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed for this four-day holiday trip to Mombasa which the players will use both to relax but at the same time get their fitness back after the break we had from training immediately after training trip to Brazil was cancelled," Bitok said in an interview at the hotel on Thursday.

The team’s program was set to start with a strength and conditioning session Thursday afternoon. Friday is reserved for a morning run at the beach between 9am and 10am before the players are taken through a media training session after words.

On Saturday, the players will feature in a beach volleyball tournament amongst themselves. The tournament is sponsored by Kenya Volleyball Federation secretary general Ben Juma who has promised to reward the top three finishers.

“National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) though it wise to take the players through a media training session because it is important that they know how to handle press whenever they are approached for interviews”, Bitok said.

The choice to train in Mombasa offers the team an ideal environment that mirrors the conditions expected in Tokyo during the Olympics.

Malkia Strikers players Gladys Ekaru (centre) and Lorrine Chebet (left) have their temperatures checked before checking into Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel in Mombasa on May 13, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

While in Mombasa, the Malkia Strikers will be joined by the various technical officials recently unveiled by the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) to offer Team Kenya support.

Bitok said he was very impressed with the improvement the players have made since they started training saying a lot of surprises should be expected when he names his final team of 12 for the Olympics later in July.

Bitok also revealed that the Brazilian coaches, who were attached to team, had gone back home to prepare for Malkia Strikers' arrival in Brazil, but are expected back in Kenya on Sunday now that the trip aborted.