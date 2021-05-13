Malkia Strikers start Olympics training camp in Mombasa

Malkia Strikers players Sharon Chepchumba (right), Gladys Ekaru (centre) and Lorrine Chebet check into Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel in Mombasa on May 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok said the camp, which will see the Olympics-bound team train in low altitude conditions, will help the players settle after their 45-day high performance training camp in Brazil was cancelled last month.
  • The team will train under strict Covid-19 restrictions in a bubble at the Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel in Mombasa

Kenya's national women volleyball team on Thursday started a four-day holiday camp in Mombasa as part of the preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

