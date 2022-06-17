Malkia Strikers squad for World Championships preps named

Emmaculate Chemtai, Pamela Masaisai and Triza Atuka have been left out of the national women’s volleyball team to the World Championships scheduled for September 23 to October 15 to be co-hosted in Poland and Netherlands.

Setter Faith Imodia, who had received a maiden call up, was also dropped from the 20-member provisional squad that has been training at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Opposite attacker Chemtai and outside hitter Masaisai were part of the team that participated in the delayed Tokyo Olympics while fit-again Atuka missed the Olympics due to knee injury.

The 16 players and two officials are expected to fly out of the country on Sunday for two-months High Performance Training in Brazil.

The team will then travel to Serbia to play build up matches with the hosts and Colombia before they leave for Poland for the championships.

Violet Makuto, who can play both as opposite attacker and middle blocker makes a comeback after she turned down a call-up during the World Championship qualifiers that was held in Rwanda last year.

The left-handed Makuto will battle for a place with the recently feted Africa Clubs Championship Most Valuable Player Sharon Chepchumba.

Newcomers Belinda Barasa and Magdalene Mwende will battle for starting slots against regulars Edith Wisa, Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet in the middle blocking department.

Kenya Defence Forces pair of setter Veronica Kilabat and libero Veronica Makokha also made the cut. Makokha and Kilabat have earned their maiden call ups.

Kilabat will come up against Emmaculate Nekesa while Makokha has a stiff competition in main-stay Aggripina Kundu. Makokha and Kilabat expressed their excitement.

“It feels good to be drafted in the team. I just want to go out there and learn so that I can be better. It’s a golden chance,” said Kilabat.

“I’m humbled by the gesture from the technical bench. I’m lucky to have Kundu in the same position as I look up to her. I hope this experience will make me a better player,” added Makokha.

Captain Mercy Moim and assistant captain Noel Murambi lead the experienced players alongside Kundu, Makuto and Wisa.

While unveiling the squad on Friday, Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi said the selection was done on merit.

“After the Serbia training, two more players will be dropped as 14 players will proceed to Poland. We are in the spirit of building a team for future and continuity and that’s why we have included Mwende and Makokha as special players,” said Nyaberi.

KVF chairman Waithaka Kioni while challenging the players who made the cut, said the shoe-string budget forced the technical bench to trim the squad to 16 players.

“We had a provisional squad of 20 players who were to go to Brazil but it’s unfortunate the development (lack of government funding) can’t allow us to do so. I therefore call unto those who have been dropped not to lose hope. Continue practising as there are many other events in future. For those who made the cut go there and excel. Prove to FIVB that you deserve the chance so that they can continue giving Kenya the empowerment programme,” said Kioni.

“As I exit the Federation I want to thank everyone who has supported us and I wish the incoming office and the volleyball fraternity at large the best. Please let’s protect the good image we have had and more so that you will elect a good and responsible leader,” added Kioni who will not be defending his seat in the forthcoming national election set for July 31.

Traveling Squad

Outside hitters - Noel Murambi, Mercy Moim, Meldine Sande,Yvonne Wavinya and Veronica Adhiambo

Middle blockers - Edith Wisa, Belinda Barasa, Gladys Ekaru, Lorine Chebet and Magdaline Mwende

Opposite attackers - Violet Makuto and Sharon Chepchumba

Setters - Emmaculate Nekesa and Veronica Kilabat

Liberos - Veronica Makokha and Aggripina Kundu