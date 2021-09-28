Malkia Strikers setter Jane Wacu takes break from national team

Flamboyant national women's volleyball team setter Jane Wacu has taken a break from national team assignments to pursue other ventures.

Wacu, who has had professional stints in France and Seychelles, but locally plays for reigning Kenya volleyball Federation National League champions Kenya Prisons, stated that she will for now concentrate on club activities.

"My aim was to do the Olympics then take a break to pursue other ventures and I feel it's the right time for that but this is not the end of me on the volleyball stage. I have done it all. I have played in every international events that any athlete would have loved to I gave my all the best way I could and take pride in the fact that during my reign, the team conquered some historic events among them the 2015 FIVB World Grand Prix in Australia," said the 36-year-old former Tetu High School player.

"That said, I'm available to guide and hold the hands of the upcoming setters to become better players in future. I'm taking a break for now but who knows what the future holds. I'm indebted to the Kenya Volleyball Federation under the leadership of Waithaka Kioni, the Kenya Prisons management, my family, fellow players and the Media for supporting me. I can only get better," she added.

"Let them reach out to me when they need direction or help in the sport. When I started to play in 2006, I was also guided and moulded to who I'm today. It will be mean of me not to extend help as well," said the Sergeant.

Wacu has participated in all the international events including multiple African Nations Cup Championships, World Cup, World Championships, Grand Prix, African Clubs Championships, World Clubs Championship and recently participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Wacu who first joined the national team in 2006, said that she is committed to Kenya Prisons.

"I would be pursuing a coaching course level Two, having completed FIVB level One course away in Seychelles. One of my many dreams is to one day be the head coach of a national team," noted Wacu.

Wacu who recently turned down the national call up as the team participated in the African Nations Championships in Rwanda on medical grounds, revealed that she will be changing clubs once she goes back to Seychelles.

Wacu was attached to club Anse Royale last season.

"It's a new season and anything can happen. Yes, I will be going back to Seychelles soon to seek a professional stint but with a new team" said Wacu.

Kenya finished second behind arch-rivals Cameroon and booked slots to next year's World Championship to held in Netherlands and Poland.