Malkia Strikers setter Jane Wacu takes break from national team

Jane Wacu

Jane Wacu autographs a Kenyan flag for Citizen TV journalist Mike Okinyi at Team Kenya’s training session at the Shiohama Civic Gym July 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya finished second behind arch-rivals Cameroon and booked slots to next year's World Championship to held in Netherlands and Poland.
  • With the exit of Wacu, it remains to be seen who will fit in her shoes with Kenya Prisons Joy Lusenaka, Kenya Pipeline Esther Mutinda and KCB Women's Volleyball Team Emmaculate Nekesa all in fray.

Flamboyant national women's volleyball team setter Jane Wacu has taken a break from national team assignments to pursue other ventures.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.