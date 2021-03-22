Malkia Strikers set for bubble camp training

Malkia Strikers players celebrate on the streets of Yaoundé after their win against Cameroon at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaounde on January 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni said they are keen to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.
  • "The players will be in the training bubble today till the team departs to Brazil. It's sad that media will not access the team, but the federation, technical bench and the team's captain will be available for information," said Kioni, who Team Kenya's Chef De Mission to the Olympics.

A provisional squad of 20 national women's volleyball players begin residential training Tuessday at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Indoor Arena, Nairobi ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Games.

