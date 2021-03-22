Malkia Strikers set for bubble camp training

A provisional squad of 20 national women's volleyball players begin residential training Tuessday at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Indoor Arena, Nairobi ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Games.

The 19 players, save for flamboyant setter Jane Wacu who is away in Seychelles with club Anse Royale, reported to the bubble camp at the Kenyatta University Monday.

Next month, four coaches from Brazil attached to Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) will be in the country to offer their services to the team ahead of the Olympics.

After the training under the four coaches alongside national coaches Paul Bitok, Japheth Munala and Josp Barasa, 16 players will fly to Brazil from May 1 to 30 for high performance training.

The team will then fly back to the country before again departing for Turkey for another two weeks training.

The final squad of 12 players will then head to Kurobe City where they will then proceed to Tokyo for the July 23 to August 8 event. Team manager Alfred Chedotum said it's all system go.

"Wacu will join the team soon. But we are in constant communication with her as far as the coronavirus tests are concerned. She had already undergone one test and we hope to get feedback soon. Four players will be dropped before the Brazil invite and therefore it's upon the players to prove their worth," said Chedotum.

"All the remaining 19 players were tested today morning and hopefully by the end of business today we will have the results. We want to hit the ground running from tomorrow," added the official, who also doubles up as the Kenya Defence Forces men and women's team's manager.

Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni said they are keen to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

"The players will be in the training bubble today till the team departs to Brazil. It's sad that media will not access the team, but the federation, technical bench and the team's captain will be available for information," said Kioni, who Team Kenya's Chef De Mission to the Olympics.

Squad:

Setter-Joy Lusenaka, Esther Mutinda, Jane Wacu and Emmaculate Nekesa.

Right attackers -Emmaculate Chemtai, Violet Makuto, Sharon Chepchumba.

Middle blockers-Edith Wisa ,Joan Jelagat ,Gladys Ekaru, Carolyne Sirengo and Lorrine Chebet.

Left attackers- Mercy Moim(captain),Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya, Jemmima Siangu, and Pamela Masaisai.