Malkia Strikers seek redemption against Belgium

In Arnhem, Netherlands

Malkia Strikers will be seeking redemption when they return to the Gelredome Arena on Sunday to take on Belgium in their second FIVB World Championships Pool ‘A’ match.

Kenya opened their campaign with a straight sets (11-25, 17-25, 11-25) loss to hosts Netherlands Friday night in front of a fully packed Gelredome arena. Coach Luizomar de Moura described the performance as a “good experience against a very talented Dutch side.”

Keny's middle blocker Edith Wisa (second left) leads teammates Emmaculate Nekesa and Sharon Chepchumba in celebrating a point during their FIVB World Championships opening Pool A match against Netherlands at Gelredome arena in Arnhem, Netherlands on September 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

The Brazilian drew further encouragement from the performance of his substitutes Belinda Barasa and Veronica Adhiambo, the latter scoring six points from the bench. Only Edith Wisa (8) and Sharon Chepchumba (7) did better on the night.

“I’m happy with the quality of performance. For instance in the first set, we gained points from their mistakes and we blocked better than them. The statistics are really encouraging and you can see the difference was only their attackers who are more experienced at this stage,” Luizomar told Nation sport post-match.

Netherlands outside hitters Anne Buijs and Daalderop Nika starred in the win over Kenya with the duo contributing 29 points.

Netherlands fans celebrate a point during their FIVB World Championships opening Pool A match against Kenya at Gelredome arena in Arnhem, Netherlands on September 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Against Belgium, Kenya will come up against another skillful outside hitter Herbots Britt who scored a game high 25 points (23 kills, 1 ace, 1 block) as Belgium opened their campaign with a 3-0 (25-15, 27-25, 25-15) win over Puerto Rico on Saturday.

“I’m not surprised because she has been doing it in the VNL, match after match. We are lucky to have such a player who is scoring 20 points in every match. She is a player with great mentality and spirit. She brings that spirit to the team which is important,” said Belgium coach Gert Vande Broek.

Luizomar insists Kenya has to tame Britt in attack to stand a chance against the Belgians.

“Belgium is a great team. We have the video from today’s game and we are going to study it and come up with a strategy for the game. They have a strong player, Herbots and we have to be ready to neutralise her attack. It will be a difficult match but we want to keep improving and perform better,” said Luizomar on Saturday after watching the Belgium versus Puerto Rico game.

Kenya head coach Luizomar de Moura gives instructions during their opening FIVB World Championships Pool A match against Netherlands at Gelredome arena in Arnhem, Netherlands on September 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Belgium’s middle blockers Janssens Marlies (14) and Van Avermaet Silke (10) also hit double digits in their opening win. Coach Gert Vande Broek noted his side surprised him with the 3-0 win over “a difficult and organised,” Puerto Rico side.

“I didn’t expect this result because Puerto Rico is a very strong and organised team. It’s difficult to beat them because they never give up. Beating them 3-0 is amazing and very important."

He observed that his charges were complacent in the second set against Peurto Rico and cannot afford any slip ups when they play an "improved" Kenya side on Sunday.

“It was a difficult position in the second set which we brought upon ourselves. We made too many mistakes in block, defence and serving with less pressure. We were lucky to win it,” he said.

“We have to be very careful tomorrow against Kenya. When I compare with the team we faced three years ago in Italy, they have improved a lot. They are physically strong, very good in attack, have better organization and play better in defence and receiving. We have to analyse them carefully because it’s a very important game for us. It was important that we win today to have a good start and we hope to get another win tomorrow.”

Netherlands players celebrate a point during their opening FIVB World Championships Pool A match against Kenya at Gelredome arena in Arnhem, Netherlands on September 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Pool ‘A’ favourites Italy also had a winning start to the competition after beating Cameroon 3-0 (25-12, 25-12,25-16) at the same venue on Saturday. Paola Egonu led the European and VNL champions with 17 points while Simone Bikatal top scored for Cameroon with eight points.

Netherlands, Italy, Belgium are joint top with three points each while Kenya, Cameroon and Puerto Rico are without a point after the opening Pool 'A' matches.

Pool ‘A’ Fixtures (all Kenyan time)

Belgium v Kenya 2pm, Gelredome arena