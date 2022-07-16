Malkia Strikers lose to Osasco in friendly match

Despite losing to hosts Osasco Volleyball Club 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23) in a friendly match on Friday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Kenya women’s team coach Paul Bitok has noted a lot of positives.

Osasco plays in the Brazilian Women’s Volleyball Superliga Series A, the top tier league.

Malkia Strikers are in Brazil for a two-months training in preparation for the upcoming World Championship to be co-hosted by Poland and Netherlands from September 23 to October 15.

“The fact that we took a comfortable leads in the first and second sets but eventually lost shows that we can do better. The set score is also promising and we hope as we continue with the lined up friendlies things will work in our favour. I have noted tremendous improvement in the reception and attack but we still have room to improve in blocking,service and back court cover,” said Bitok.

The national team left for Brazil late last month for a two-month training camp in Brazil that will also take in international friendly matches against world champions Serbia and Colombia.

This training camp is part of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Volleyball Empowerment Programme.

Kenya will play their second build up match against Osasco next Friday.

Bitok gave starts to youngster setter Emmaculate Nekesa, libero Aggripina Kundu, middle blockers Edith Wisa and Lorine Chebet, left attackers Noel Murambi and Mercy Moim who is also the team’s captain and opposite hitter Sharon Chepchumba.

Bitok however noted that he will keep rotating the squad to come up with a formidable team for the Worlds.

Kenya will be representing Africa alongside rivals Cameroon who are in tricky Pool ‘A’ with Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and Puerto Rico.

Turkey, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Thailand and Croatia form Pool ‘B’.

Olympic champions United States of America, World Champions Serbia, Germany, Canada and Kazakhstan are in Pool ‘C’, while Brazil headline Pool ‘D’ with China,Japan, Colombia, Argentina and Czech Republic.