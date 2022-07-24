Malkia Strikers fall again in Brazil

Fringe players Gladys Ekaru and Belinda Barasa were given starts as the Kenya women’s volleyball team were defeated by Brazil under-21 3-2(25-23,23-25,25-16,23-25 and 15-13) in a friendly match on Sunday morning in Saquarema City, Brazil.

Ekaru and Barasa have played second fiddle to regular middle blockers Edith Wisa and Lorine Chebet.

Sunday's loss brings to four the number of matches the East Africans, who are away in Brazil for a two-month training ahead of the upcoming World Championship to be co-hosted in Poland and Netherlands on September 23 to October 16, have lost.

Related Bitok ecstatic as Malkia Strikers win second friendly in Brazil Sports

Kenya lost to the U-21 team on Saturday 3-0 ( 27-25,25-16,25-13). They had previously lost to their hosts Osasco Volleyball Club 3-0(25-22,25-19,25-23)

and to Sesi Sorocaba 3-0(28-26,25-20,25-15).

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok decried the inconsistency in the reception department as he gave special mention to fast-rising left attacker Veronica Adhiambo, Ekaru and setter Veronica Kilabat.

“There was a general improvement especially on the attack and blocks.The team needs to be consistent in reception especially in last scores of the sets. Adhiambo was impressive in every department, while Ekaru mounted good blocks as Kilabat was impressive in setting," said Bitok.

Kilabat, who plays for Kenya Defence Forces, had replaced first choice setter Emmaculate Nekesa in the second set, but she picked a knee injury that forced the technical bench to recall Nekesa.

Malkia Strikers are scheduled to travel from Saquarema to Osasco later Sunday to prepare for a series of friendly matches against the hosts later in the week.

Kenya are drawn in a tricky Pool ‘A’ at the World Championship alongside Italy, Belgium, Puerto Rico and rivals Cameroon.

Turkey, Dominic Republic, South Korea, Thailand, Bulgaria and Croatia form Pool ‘B.

World champions Serbia, Olympic champions United States of America, Germany, Canada and Kazakhstan are in Pool ‘C’, while Brazil China, Japan, Colombia, Argentina and Czech Republic are in tough Pool ‘D’.