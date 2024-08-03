Malkia Strikers end Olympics campaign with loss to Japan

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers’ campaign at the Paris Olympic Games ended on Saturday with defeat to Japan and failure to win a set.

Malkia Strikers slumped to their third consecutive defeat, going down to Japan in 3-0 straight sets of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-12 in the Pool “B” outing.

Malkia Strikers had previously fallen in straight sets to Brazil (25–14, 25–13, 25–12) and Poland (25–14, 25–17, 25–15, a development that saw them finish bottom of the pool without a point.

Despite the victory, Japan also failed to advance to the quarter-finals after finishing third with three points courtesy of their victory against Kenya. They had lost to Brazil (3-0; 25–20, 25–17, 25–18) and Poland (3-1; 20–25, 25–22, 25–23, 28–26).

Brazil and Poland, who have already qualified for the quarter-finals, will battle on Sunday to decide the pool winner.

The Japanese went ahead 13-5, cashing in on the enormous errors from the Kenyans, but Malkia Strikers’ Veronica Adhiambo dug in to claim three straight points as her team inched close 13-8.

Belinda Barasa’s strike also gave Malkia some hopes at 16-11, but the Japanese put the Kenyans to the sword, scoring as much to win the first set.

The second set proved a thriller when Nanjala’s exploits put them ahead 4-2 before a set error saw the Japanese level at 5-5 in a see-saw affair.

Sarina Nishida and Mayu Ishikawa combined well to give Japan the lead 10-6 before Pamella Adhiambo's attack and Veronica Adhiambo’s block secured the points even though they trailed 10-9.

It was a stalemate at 11-11, 17-17 and 18-18 as Japan gained one-point lead through the set before escaping with the victory to deny the Kenyans.