Local teams shine in Governor’s Cup

Cheptiret/Kipchamo Ward and Racecourse Ward were crowned the winners of the Uasin Gishu County Governor’s Cup in Eldoret.

Teams drawn from 30 wards started competing in the tournament in March. The group was whittled down to 60 teams (30 women and 30 men) which featured in the final.

The winners went home Sh100,000 richer, while the second and third placed teams were awarded Sh70,000 and Sh50,000, respectively.

Cheptiret/Kipchamo Ward thrashed Kipkenyo Ward 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-16) in the men’s final.

Coach Cheruiyot Rutto said the journey to the final, and eventually winning the title has not been an easy task. He lauded the boys for maintaining high discipline.

“The players were dedicated to the cause and were disciplined that is what made us win the Cup. We are going to maintain the team and continue training for other tournaments,” said Rutto.

In the women’s final, Racecourse Ward hammered Simat Ward in 3-1 (18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-12) to lift the title.

In para-volleyball men’s final, Turbo Sub-county beat Kapseret Sub-county 3-1 (25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19).

In the women’s category, Turbo Sub-county bagged the crown after defeating Kapseret Sub-county 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13).

Turbo Sub-county para-volleyball chairman Joseph Ochieng said that they are glad to have been recognised.

“The tournament has really helped us to sharpen our skills ahead of the national trials that will be held in Eldoret on May 18-20,” said Ochieng.