Liverpool's Keita 'safe and well' after coup strands him in Guinea

Naby Keita

Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita (left) runs away from Crystal Palace's English midfielder Andros Townsend (right) during their English Premier League match at Selhurst Park in south London on August 20, 2018.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Five of the Guinea squad play in France -- Issiaga Sylla of Toulouse, Florentin Pogba of Sochaux, Abdoulaye Sylla (Nantes), Saidou Sow (Saint-Etienne) and Clermont forward Mohamed Bayo.
  • A source at one of the French clubs, who asked not to identified, told AFP that clubs in Europe were working to arrange a private jet to bring back the players "as soon as possble".
  • Morocco's squad were able to fly out of Guinea on Sunday.

Paris

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.