Lessons to learn as Team Kenya’s women stumble

In Tokyo

On the beach, indoors and outdoors, Kenyan women found the going tough on a competitive day of Olympic Games action Thursday.

The beach volleyball pair of Brackcides Khadambi and Gaudencia Makokha lost their second match to USA’s Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponsil 2-0 (21-8, 21-6) at the Shiokaze Arena.

In rugby, Kenya’s Lionesses lost their opening two Pool ‘A’ matches to New Zealand (29-7) and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) (35-12).

They face Great Britain in their final match from 11am local time (5am Kenyan time) Friday at the Tokyo Stadium.

In volleyball, Malkia Strikers put up a brave fight and fell short, once again, against a strong Serbia side.

The world champions won in straight sets of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-20 at the Ariake Arena with Kenya once again demonstrating an improved performance despite the loss.

Even the Serbians took note of Malkia Strikers’ growth, with their skipper Ognjenovic Maja saying Kenya is always a joy to play against.

“We love to play against Kenya and in the last matches we have played against each other, Kenyan players have always been positive on the court and exciting, and we know for sure we have a strong opponent… it’s a pleasure to always play against Kenya because of their positive attitude,” Maja remarked.

Malkia Strikers’ Noel Murambi was equally upbeat.

“We played against the top team and they are are not easy," she said.

“We’ve enjoyed the match and that’s what you ought to do here because these are big teams with a solid organisational set-up.”

Gladys Ekaru, the baby in the team at 21 years, enjoyed the experience and confidence it brings.

“They are the defending champions and so we are simply happy we are this far,” Ekaru noted.

“As a young player, it’s a good experience and I’ve gained exposure and right now I’m ready to go anywhere with any team.”

In rugby, Christabel Lindo scored the consolation try in a game the Kenyan girls played exceptionally well against New Zealand, flowing 29-7.

“New Zealand is a big team and it’s a big achievement scoring against them,” said Kenya captain Philadelphia Olando.

“I know we would have done better but I believe the jitters are gone now.”

Six of the Lionesses players were quarantined upon arrival here after one passenger reported positive for the coronavirus, meaning that the six had to be quarantined for 14 days for being in close proximity with a positive case, as per procedure, and they didn’t train as a team until a day before the match.