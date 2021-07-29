Lessons to learn as Team Kenya’s women stumble

Malkia Strikers

Kenya's Sharon Kiprono (right) hits the ball in front of Serbia's Maja Aleksic (centre) and Brankica Mihajlovic in their women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Angela Weiss | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The beach volleyball pair of Brackcides Khadambi and Gaudencia Makokha lost their second match to USA’s Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponsil 2-0 (21-8, 21-6) at the Shiokaze Arena
  • In rugby, Kenya’s Lionesses lost their opening two Pool ‘A’ matches to New Zealand (29-7) and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) (35-12)
  • In volleyball, Malkia Strikers put up a brave fight and fell short, once again, against a strong Serbia side


In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.