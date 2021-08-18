Lekjaa, Pinnick back plans for World Cup every two years

Fouzi Lekjaa

Fifa Council members Fouzi Lekjaa (left) and Amaju Pinnick.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The debate over the complete revamp of the international calendar was revived at the 71st assembly of the world football governing body, Fifa, held online last May from Zurich.

Two influential figures in African football – Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Moroccan national association and his Nigeria counterpart Amaju Pinnick – have come out strongly suggesting that staging the Fifa World Cup every two years will benefit the continent.

