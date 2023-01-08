KVF rolls out development program for select youth team

A total of 16 players drawn from various secondary schools across the country will take part in Kenya Volleyball Federation Youth Elite Athlete Development Program that starts on Monday at Merishaw International School in Isinya, Kajiado County.

The nine-day event will feature conventional and beach volleyball.

The boys' team will be under the stewardship of Mathias Kosgei while the girls' team will be coached by John Marani.

Kosgei powered Cheptil Secondary School to win the East Africa Secondary School title last year in Arusha,Tanzania after they defeated Stahizza of Uganda 3-1.

Marani on the other hand ,was on the touchline when the team fell at the hands of compatriots Kwanthanze 3-0 in an-all Kenyan final.

The beach teams will be under the guidance of national team women's coach Sally Wanjala.

Wanjala urged the Sports Ministry to introduce the game in schools.

"I am happy that the sport is gathering momentum in the country. Last year in December, we had the same program at Kenyatta University. I like the fact that the program is being extended across different schools and that means that more players stand to gain. These are new players and therefore we will begin all over again with basics but I know when the period comes to an end,they will have learned something new," said Wanjala on Sunday.

Squad

Justus Kosgei (Lelmokwo),Abel Wasike (Namwela),Emmanuel Kimutai, Asbel Kirwa and Abraham Kipkemboi (Cheptil) and Anderson Kipngetich (Anderson Secondary School)

Coach:Mathias Kosgei

Miriam Khisa (Bishop Sulumeti), Mercy Cherono (St Mathias Mwitoti),Mary Juma (Butere),

Phanice Nekesa and Malkah Akinyi (Kesogon) and Viola Jepkosgei (Cheptil)

Coach:John Marani

Boy's beach pair

Kelvin Soita (Namwela) and Paul Walcot (Lang'ata)

Girls' team