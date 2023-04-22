KVF releases list of aspirants for April 29 polls

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Secretary General Ben Juma has released the names of aspirants who will be vying for various seats in the much-awaited national elections on April 29.

With only six days left to the polls, KVF had set the deadline for submission of nomination papers as Saturday 3pm.

And Juma confirmed that they have received several nomination forms on the D-day as KVF heads into a transition phase following the unfortunate demise of long-serving President Waithaka Kioni who had already declared that he won't be defending his seat in the April 29 polls.

Speaking after releasing the names on Saturday evening, Juma--who will not be vying in the elections--further indicated that the Sports Registration Rose Wasike will verify the documents presented by the aspirants before clearing them for the polls.

“Today 3pm was the deadline for submission of the documents from various aspirants. The documents will now be forwarded to the Sports Registrar on Monday who will check if they satisfy the nomination criteria and clear them for the elections. I want to wish all of them well as they purpose to make the sport better," said Juma.

“Only three representatives from the county branches that have registered with the Sports Registrar as well as duly registered clubs will be allowed to vote on the day,” he clarified.

Acting KVF President Charles Nyaberi will contend for the presidency with current Deputy President David Kilundo and former Kenyan international Edward Kisaka.

National women’s team coach Paul Bitok is unopposed in the Deputy President seat.

Ibrahim Efumbi will be up against current Treasurer Kenneth Tonui for the Second Vice President position.

Kenya Pipeline Team Manager Hellen Gichuru is unopposed for the Vice President gender seat currently held by Lilian Mududa Waweru.

Deputy Secretary General Catherine Mabwi will challenge current Sports Organising Secretary Ismail Chege for the Secretary General position.

Nation Media Group Sport Online Sub Editor Samuel Gacharira is unopposed in the Deputy Secretary General seat.

Equity Bank Team Manager Nicholas Bitok will be up against former Kenyan international Benard Musumba for the Treasurer position while Esther Mutemi is unopposed for the Deputy Treasurer position.

John Oronje, who is currently the Deputy Sports Organising Secretary is seeking to move up the ladder and he will face John Odundo.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Team Manager Alfred Chedotum, currently an Executive Committee Member is seeking to become the Deputy Sport Organising Secretary.

He will be up against international referee Agnes Masalange, former men’s national team coach Gideon Chenje and national referees Arthur Kimani and Wilfred Mutuma.

The Executive Committee Member position has attracted four aspirants with three slots up for grabs.

Former national team captain Dorcas Ndasaba, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Team Manager Wachira Gatuiria, Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Team Manager Neddy Talam and Vihiga County Coach Samuel Mugata.