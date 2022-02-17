KVF name beach volleyball squad for Commonwealth Games qualifiers

Nairobi Prisons women’s volleyball team coach Salome Wanjala has been appointed head coach of the national women's beach volleyball ahead of next month’s Commonwealth Games qualifiers.

The qualifiers are due March 24-29 in Accra, Ghana.

Wanjala takes over from Sammy Mulinge who has been elevated to the position of team manager in men’s team.

Mulinge was in charge of the women’s team that defied odds to qualify for Tokyo Olympics last year for the first time in history.

The team comprised of Brackcides Agala, Gaudencia Makokha, Yvonne Wavinya and Phosca Kasisi qualified for the Games during the qualifiers that were held in Morocco.

Patrick Owino has retained his position as the coach for the men’s side. Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) vice chairperson (gender) Mududa Waweru will be the team manager for the women’s team.

KVF deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi said Wanjala’s appointment was in order.

“Wanjala holds a FIVB Coaching Level II certificate. Her appointment is timely and shows transition. Wanjala has played both at the national and club level so she understands the sport very well,“ said Nyaberi.

“At federation level we are embracing what Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed recommended, having women officials manage the women’s team,” he added.

Experienced pair of Ibrahim Odour and James Mwaniki headline the men’s provisional squad that is scheduled to start residential training early next month after completion of third beach volleyball leg on February 26-27 in Mombasa County.

The pair of Elphas Makuto and Jairus Kipkosgei, both from Kenya Prisons, makes a debut to the sport while the duo of Donald Mchete and Wilfred Kimutai return to the team after they missed out on Olympics qualifiers last year.

Makuto and Kipkosgei impressed during the Makueni leg that was held last December where they finished second behind TrailBlazers pair of David Neeke and Juliard Mbappe.

In the women’s team, Agala and Makokha top the list of six players that also has Kasisi and Wavinya.

Naomi Too will partner her Kenya Pipeline team mate as she makes a comeback to the team.

Too and Adhiambo won the Makueni leg as Makokha and Agala placed second.

Too, who previously partnered with Makokha, failed to make it to the Olympics qualifiers squad as she had just recovered from a knee injury.

Nyaberi said they will field two pairs in each category in the qualifiers.

“Three pairs in each category will go to residential training after the third leg and I believe the technical bench will then come up with competitive pairs that will represent the country at the qualifiers,” clarified Nyaberi.

Provisional squads

Head of delegation: Ben Juma

Men

Players: Ibrahim Odour, James Mwaniki, Donald Mchete, Wilfred Kimutai, Elphas Makuto and Jairus Kipkosgei

Coach: Patrick Owino

Team manager: Sammy Mulinge

Women

Players: Gaudencia Makokha, Brackcides Agala, Phosca Kasisi, Yvonne Wavinya, Veronica Adhiambo

and Naomi Too

Coach: Sally Wanjala