KVF name beach volleyball squad for Commonwealth Games qualifiers

Brackcides Khadambi

Kenya's Brackcides Khadambi digs the ball in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool D match against the USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Yuri Cortez | AFP

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wanjala takes over from Sammy Mulinge who has been elevated to the position of team manager in men’s team
  • Patrick Owino has retained his position as the coach for the men’s side
  • The pair of Elphas Makuto and Jairus Kipkosgei, both from Kenya Prisons, makes a debut to the sport while the duo of Donald Mchete and Wilfred Kimutai return to the team

Nairobi Prisons women’s volleyball team coach Salome Wanjala has been appointed head coach of the national women's beach volleyball ahead of next month’s Commonwealth Games qualifiers.

