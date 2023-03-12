KVF League: Trailblazers recover to beat Equity Bank

Trailblazers came from two sets down to beat Equity Bank 3-2 (20-25, 27-29, 25-23, 25-21, 15-11) during the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium

The Blazers had on Friday bagged three points after their opponents Vihiga County failed to honour the tie before they were defeated by 2016 champions Kenya Prisons 3-1 on Saturday.

Blazers coach Geoffrey Omondi said they needed the win to remain in contention for a play-offs slot.

“It was a crucial match for us. The win has placed us somewhere but definitely we are not safe as the battle for the play-offs slots gathers ground. But I must applaud the players for employing teamwork when it mattered most. We haven’t gelled but I know it’s just a matter of time,” said the former national men’s team coach.

In the other matches played at the same venue, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) defeated Nyanza Prisons 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-16), while Kenya Prisons overwhelmed Rift Valley Prisons 3-0 ((25-23, 25-20, 25-22).

Administration Police of Kenya (APK) laboured to see off Western Prisons 3-2 (25-19, 24-26, 18-25, 25-23, 15-6) in a five-setter thriller.

APK Team Manager Leonard Koech attributed their impressive form to the support of their management.

“Deputy Inspector General Noor Gabow and Commandant Embakasi 'A' Campus Assistant Inspector General James Kamau have really come in handy for us especially the welfare of the players. The have also ensured we have an indoor facility at our backyard in Embakasi and I must say the gestures are paying off,” said Koech.

“We have also invested in friendly matches especially against Nairobi Prisons. My hope is that we will continue registering positive results," he added.